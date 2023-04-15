DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new exhibition and opening day activities at Historic Deerfield on Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Historic Deerfield, the season at the museum kicks begins on Saturday with the Barnard Tavern Opening Celebration, which is a day of festivities, tours, and activities, such as horse-drawn wagon rides, hearth cooking demonstrations featuring tavern fare, a craft activity for kids, games in the bar room, and early 19th-century music and dance in the assembly hall.

Visitors will also be able to take in a new exhibition at Historic Deerfield’s Flynt Center of Early New England Life on Saturday. Garden of Hearts: Madeline Yale Wynne and Deerfield’s Arts and Crafts Movement celebrates the Arts & Crafts movement in New England, and Wynne’s masterpiece, the Garden of Hearts.

This piece is an oak bride’s chest that is ornamented with hammered copper panels, detailed woodcarving, wrought iron hinges, and semi-precious stones. It is a tour-de-force of Arts and Crafts design, which chose handcraftsmanship over mechanized production, which will be exhibited with 35 examples of work by Wynne and other crafters from the collections of Historic Deerfield and the Pocumtuck Valley Memorial Association.

The Barnard Tavern Opening Celebration is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. at Historic Deerfield on Saturday.