DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A local museum dedicated to life in early America is offering free admission Wednesday.

As part of Historic Deerfield’s summer season events, the museum will waive the cost of admission on Wednesday, August 9 during regular hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visitors will be able to visit all the museum’s buildings and take part in various activities including crafts, games and demonstrations.

A calendar of events can be found on the Historic Deerfield website.

Historic Deerfield was founded in 1952 as an outdoor museum focusing on the history and culture of early New England and the Connecticut River Valley. Visitors can tour twelve houses built between 1730 and 1850, and see collections of regional furniture, silver, textiles, and other decorative arts displayed in the authentic period houses and in the Flynt Center of Early New England Life.

Pre-registration is available, but not required. All visitors, including pre-registered, should check in at one of the August Adventure ticketing areas located at the Hall Tavern Visitor Center, the Flynt Center of Early New England Life, or the Mobile Ticketing Station near Williams House (located at the north end of Old Main Street).