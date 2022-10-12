DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Historic Deerfield unveiled 19 memorial plaques at 12 different locations on Wednesday.

Historic Deerfield, in partnership with Witness Stones Project, unveiled 19 memorial plaques along the museum’s mile-long street. The plaques will honor enslaved persons who once lived in the historic homes that made up the Historic Deerfield Museum.

The Witness Stones Project is an educational initiative whose mission is restoring history and honoring the humanity of the enslaved individuals who helped build our communities. Historic Deerfield is a museum of early American life that’s in an authentic 18th-century New England village on the Connecticut River Valley of Massachusetts.

The unveiling was held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at 128 Old Main Street, Deerfield.