MILLER FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – We are now under 3 weeks away from Christmas, and holiday shopping is well underway.

With Christmas nearing, local businesses are preparing for and now working their busiest time of the year.

22News spoke to Cindy Bayer, the owner of Rustic Romance, an antique store in Millers Falls now filled with Christmas tchotchkes, about what these next few weeks mean to her store, “The Christmas season is very important to us, we do a huge portion of our business and we’ve been very very busy this holiday season.”

For shops like Rustic Romance, it’s more than important to be busy this time of year. According to one analysis, 65% of the annual revenue generated by small businesses across the country occurs during the holiday season.

Across the street in Millers Falls is another store that is heavily relying on the past few weeks and the next few weeks to do as much in sales as possible, and thankfully for Pub General, they’ve seen an influx of customers similar to Rustic Romance. Owner of Pub General Wendy Gaida, told 22News, “This place is so full of people and things are coming into my shop from all of my vendors and sometimes it doesn’t even make it to the shelves before it heads out the door.”

At many of the shops selling holiday season apparel, there are special deals too, so even though Black Friday is behind us, many small businesses are still selling that Christmas cheer.

This Saturday in Millers Falls is ‘Millers Falls Magic,’ where businesses will have special deals and events including Santa who’s coming to town.