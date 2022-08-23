(WWLP) – The Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley has released its report on the housing market for July.

Home sales and inventory have decreased in Franklin County compared to July 2021. The median sale price for homes was $299,663 in July 2022, last year the price was slightly higher at $305,000.

There were 58 homes sold in July this year, which is down 15.9% over July 2021 with 69 homes sold in Franklin County. The average time on the market increased by 13.9% year-over-year, down to just 41 days.

There are currently 34 homes for sale in Franklin County under $299,663 as of Monday. The top five homes closest below the median price for sale according to Zillow are the following:

A 30-year mortgage averaged 5.41% with an average .8 points for the last week of July. According to the report, a 30-year mortgage averaged 2.87% with an average .7 points in 2021.