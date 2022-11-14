DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Deerfield Fire Department is reminding residents to dispose of smoking materials properly after hot coals caused a dumpster to catch fire.

The fire department reported that hot coals from a bbq were put in a dumpster full of trash which ignited the dumpster. A trash barrel found next to the building also contained more coals from the same bbq. If it had gone unnoticed it could have potentially caught the building on fire.

Always dispose of smoking devices properly, including hot coals, charcoal, and ashes from a wood stove, and keep all propane outdoors, and grills at least 10 feet away from any building. If you can, keep a fire extinguisher and water hose handy.