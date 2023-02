SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Deerfield Fire District was sent to Eastern Ave for a fire alarm sounding with a water leak on Saturday.

According to the South Deerfield Fire District, around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning, the fire crews found a frozen sprinkler pipe that has broken in the attic, which caused flooding down to the lower floors and the basement.

(South Deerfield Fire District)

The fire crews found the sprinkler system and stopped the flow of water before the incident was cleared.