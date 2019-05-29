Housing and Economic Development Secretary speaks at Franklin County Chamber luncheon

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Secretary of Housing and Economic Development visited Franklin County Wednesday.

In just five months as secretary, Mike Kennealy said he’s visited 45 cities and towns across the state.

On Wednesday, he was the featured speaker at the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce economic development luncheon.

Secretary Kennealy addressed a full house of municipal, legislative, business and community leaders about his mission to become active partners with its communities.

He talked about a new economic development plan, which calls on the executive office to invest in its communities by helping businesses grow and strengthening the workforce.

“And it’s really important for us to understand the individual needs of all our cities and towns. We are 351 communities, they’re all a little bit different in terms of size and dynamic, and their aspirations. It’s up to us to understand all that and help them do what they want to get done,” said Kennealy.

Greenfield Mayor William Martin and State Senator Jo Comerford (D-Northampton) also attended the luncheon at Greenfield Community College.

Secretary Kennealy told 22News, the event was a great opportunity to learn about what’s happening on the ground in Franklin County.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.