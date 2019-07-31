How does a microburst form?

(WWLP) – A microburst is again to blame for storm damage here in western Massachusetts on Tuesday.

A microburst is a specific type of straight-line winds and was responsible for quite a bit of the damage in Franklin County on Tuesday.

They’re caused by dry air that intrudes on a thunderstorm causing rain lofted up by updrafts to dry out. That drying leads to a process known as evaporative cooling that cools the air. That cooler air is now inclined to sink and as it does it accelerates down straight through the cloud. That wind then hits the ground, spreads out, and causes damage in a straight line away from the point of impact.

Some microbursts can bring winds up to 150 mph. If it happens over an area less than 2.5 then it’s a microburst, if the damage is over an area greater than 2.5 miles then it’s known as a macroburst.