Breaking News
NFL Hall of Famer, Springfield native Nick Buoniconti has died
Watch Live
22News I-Team: Scratch lottery tickets still sold after big prizes claimed

How does a microburst form?

Franklin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – A microburst is again to blame for storm damage here in western Massachusetts on Tuesday.

A microburst is a specific type of straight-line winds and was responsible for quite a bit of the damage in Franklin County on Tuesday.

They’re caused by dry air that intrudes on a thunderstorm causing rain lofted up by updrafts to dry out. That drying leads to a process known as evaporative cooling that cools the air. That cooler air is now inclined to sink and as it does it accelerates down straight through the cloud. That wind then hits the ground, spreads out, and causes damage in a straight line away from the point of impact.

Some microbursts can bring winds up to 150 mph. If it happens over an area less than 2.5 then it’s a microburst, if the damage is over an area greater than 2.5 miles then it’s known as a macroburst.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets