DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The recent storms and flash flooding events have left roads in rough shape.

Deerfield is one of the many towns in Franklin County that have been working hard to reopen

many of the roads and fix a lot of the infrastructure problems they are currently tasked with.

This past Friday, some cities and towns received nearly four inches of rain. That rain closed several roadways due to flash flooding, mudslides, landslides, and other weather-related damages.

22News went up to South Deerfield and many roads still remain closed to thru traffic, as crews work to assess the damage and secure the areas. 22News spoke with some of the neighbors on Graves Street in Deerfield about the widespread damage throughout their town and surrounding communities.

“I was out this weekend with my friend on our motorcycles and we just kept coming up to a road closed and damaged and we were out mountain biking on Sunday and the trial was completely washed out. It’s just been brutal for people who live on dirt roads and the farmers are just really having a hard time,” said Karen Peterson of Deerfield.

Local law enforcement and clean-up crews are still working to redirect a lot of the traffic in this town and surrounding towns, but many areas are still covered in cones.

Right now, state leaders are meeting with these local communities to assess the damage in the hopes of securing emergency funds to go towards recovery efforts in the aftermath of these storms.