HUD grant will help low-income seniors live in their homes longer

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local organization will receive federal funding to help support elderly residents live safely and longer in their homes.

Community Action Pioneer Valley is one of 32 nonprofit organizations nationwide to receive part of a $30-million U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant that makes safety and functional home modifications and limited repairs for low-income senior homeowners. They were the only Massachusetts organization to win a grant.

They will partner with LifePath on a new Older Adult Home Modification Program, expected to provide 180 older adults in Franklin and Hampshire Counties and the North Quabbin region with home repairs and modifications that target eliminating hazards, reducing risks such as falls, increasing safety, and improving homeowner functional use and enjoyment of their home living space. Examples of these home modifications include the installation of grab bars, railings, and lever-handled doorknobs and faucets, as well as the installation of adaptive equipment, such as non-slip strips for tub/shower or stairs.

LifePath will be funded approximately 25% of the award in support of two critical program elements: an Occupational Therapist evaluation and consultation, and volunteer home modification support. The Occupational Therapist’s consultation will assure that home modification work is designed around the personal goals, home use desires, and functional abilities of the homeowner.

Home repairs and modifications will be provided at no cost to eligible homeowners 62 years of age or older with income below 80% of median income. A start date for the program has not yet been released by HUD.

To learn more about Community Action Pioneer Valley, please visit the Community Action Pioneer Valley website at www.communityaction.us To learn more about LifePath, please visit www.lifepathma.org