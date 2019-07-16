Hulu series Castle Rock looking for extras

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A casting company is looking for extras to star in the Hulu series Castle Rock, which is filmed in the Franklin County town of Orange.

CP Casting is seeking people to portray clowns, stilt walkers, firemen, policemen, historical re-enactors, musketeers, and veterans. Extras must be available to work all day on Monday, July 29.

Castle Rock is a psychological horror television series for adults, based on characters and settings from the stories of Stephen King.

Those who are interested should submit photos to CastleRockParadeExtras@gmail.com as soon as possible in uniforms, costumes, and props as appropriate.

