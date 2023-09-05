GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Human remains that were found on an island in the Connecticut River last month near Greenfield have been identified.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined that the remains are Greenfield resident Brian Cornwell, who was 57 years old when he was reported missing in December 2020.

The skeletal remains were discovered by children who were exploring an island while attending a summer program on August 23.

No cause of death was given and the circumstances of Cornwell’s death are still being investigated by Greenfield Police Department, Montague Police Department, State Police Crime Scene Services and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the State Police detective unit at the Northwestern District Attorney’s Greenfield office at (413) 774-3186.