GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield is informing Franklin County residents of a sanitary sewage overflow, affecting several nearby rivers Monday.

According to the city, the overflow first appeared around 10:30 a.m. Monday. The overflow consists of untreated sewage and waste, which is being discharged into the Green River behind 302 Deerfield Street. The sewage overflow is discharging at a rate of 366 gallons per minute and is caused by the heavy rainfall.

This overflow is affecting the Green River, Deerfield River and Connecticut River in Greenfield, Deerfield, Montague, and Sunderland at this time. People are asked to avoid contact with these rivers in Franklin County. Once the discharge ends, the public will be asked to avoid the rivers for an additional 48 hours.

The City of Greenfield added that this sewage overflow does not affect the local drinking water. An update will be released Monday night on the conditions of the sewage overflow.