Hundreds of Orange residents still without power two days after storm

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents are still cleaning up after the storm on Wednesday that devasted parts of Orange with heavy winds and rain.

On Oxbow Road, one side of the road is completely blocked off due to downed trees and powerlines. The fire chief told us that residents in more rural areas like these should expect power to be out for another day or two.

Tammy Nail, an Orange resident, told 22News, “I could not believe the stuff that I saw.”

Days after the storm that brought 50 miles per hour winds to the Orange area, bringing down trees and power lines – some residents are still without power.

“A quarter of the town population-wise is still without power,” said Orange Fire Chief James Young. “We are working with national grid representatives right now to prioritize our needs in terms of opening up roads and gaining access to roads that are cut off to our access at this point.”

We found one family whose access to one exit of their road is completely blocked off – they haven’t heard from anyone since the power went out.

“I slept through it I don’t know I didn’t hear anything,” said Nail.

But, when her family woke up, Nail said, “We all got up and we saw that tree then all the devastation behind it. I can’t believe how many trees came down.”

The following day, Nail saw trees blocking the road as far as the eye can see. They’ve been using a generator for power, which the fire department says to keep outside, like them, to avoid a potentially deadly situation.

“We’re prepared,” said Nail. “I did hear we might have it back Saturday night around 11, I don’t think so. They’re too much for the crews to do. It’s not just here it’s all over.”

The fire chief warns people using candles not to leave the rooms they’re lit in. The fire department is asking residents not to cut downed trees on their own and to leave it to emergency crews and officials.