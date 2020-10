BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a cone zone alert. MassDOT will be closing several lanes on I-91 in Bernardston tomorrow from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The work will begin on I-91 southbound and switch over to I-91 northbound in the afternoon to re-pave the roads.

Signs will be posted to guide drivers where they need to go. MassDOT is encouraging you to slow down and use caution if you have to drive through the area.