I-91 South on-ramp in Greenfield closed

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The I-91 South on-ramp from the Greenfield Rotary will be closed to all traffic Sunday.

According to MassDOT, the ramp will be closed from 7:00 a.m. Sunday into Monday.

Traffic seeking access to I-91 South will be detoured onto I-91 North to Exit 28B in Bernardston and then directed to I-91 South.

MassDOT Spokesman Patrick Marvin told 22News, drivers traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.

The scheduled work is weather dependent and could change without notice.

