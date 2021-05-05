ICE detention facility closes at Franklin County Jail

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Franklin County Jail is no longer housing detainees for immigrations and customs enforcement, more commonly known as ICE.

Franklin County Sheriff Chris Donelan wanted to make it clear that this was not a political decision, it was just quote “purely financial.” Sheriff Donelan said the number of detainees has been declining over the last few years and it was down to just nine when the contract ended two weeks ago.

Those nine detainees were taken to Plymouth County Correctional Facility. Sheriff Donelan said he wasn’t pleased with the speed at which ICE transferred them.

“Our contract required a 30 day notice. We gave ICE the 30 day notice and our expectation was we’d spend that thirty days helping these people assimilate to whatever the change was going to be and instead ICE arrived that afternoon and took them.” Sheriff Chris Donelan

Sheriff Donelan said there has been some backlash from the legal community that those detainees did not have enough time to coordinate with their lawyers in the transfer. Sheriff Donelan said this was ICE’s decision, not his.

The ICE housing within the corrections facility will now be designated for treatment programming for local incarcerated people.