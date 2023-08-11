CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – A statue that many of us have driven by or stopped in to shop at along the Mohawk Trail on Route 2 in Charlemont has been removed.

The Native and Himalayan Views souvenir shop, formerly the Big Indian Shop, confirmed with 22News that the 20-foot Native American statue was taken down Friday and is being brought to Illinois.

A petition on change.org was created in September 2022 calling to remove the “racist stereotyping” indigenous statue that garnered more than 1,300 signatures.

In January, the gift shop posted on Facebook asking for public comment on redesigning the head of the statue with a sun mask, a leaf mask, or a traditional Himalayan sun mask.

22News left a message for the owner and will update this story as soon as additional information is released.