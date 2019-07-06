Illegal fireworks activity causes brushfire in Turners Falls

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Illegal fireworks activity caused a brush fire at a roadside in Turners Falls early Friday evening.

Turners Falls fire officials said they were called to Green Pond Road for reports of a brush fire after 6 p.m.

After putting the fire out, investigators determined that an illegal fireworks display took place in the street and caused the brushfire. No injuries were reported.

Turners Falls fire officials want to remind all residents that fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts. If you’re found to be possessing fireworks, you could face a fine of up to $100, and they’ll be seized by police.