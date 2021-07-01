Illegal fireworks can lead to fines, serious injuries

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Turners Falls Fire Chief told 22News Thursday all fireworks are illegal for a reason here in Massachusetts and that’s because they are dangerously unpredictable.

He said people will often go to New Hampshire and purchase them legally there and then drive back to Massachusetts. However, not only could you face fines or legal trouble but they can also pose a serious safety risk.

“Any injury to the body from a firework causes significant damage. You’re talking explosives. If it goes off the wrong way it can cause serious injuries,” said Fire Chief John Zellman.

When it comes down to it, he recommends leaving the fireworks to the professionals and go see displays like the one happening in Greenfield at Beacon Field. The fireworks were originally set for Friday but have been rescheduled to Monday night.

