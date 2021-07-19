Impact from excessive rain in Franklin County

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Montague has declared a State of Emergency, following the heavy rainfall over the weekend.

New video from the Village of Millers Falls a red SUV was still in a massive sinkhole Monday, and the multi-family home nearby, still on shaky ground. Nearby Northfield is also cleaning up.

“Up where I am It’s dangerous everywhere, the amount of water took everything down with it,” said Northfield resident David McCassie. “There’s holes everywhere the water just running down, the earth was just taken away.”

The State of Emergency will stay in effect until further notice. Residents are being asked to stay away from affected areas.