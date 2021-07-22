Improving drainage on Greenfield Road

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Work started Thursday for the projected long-term solution to flooding on Greenfield Road in Deerfield.

Previously, severe flooding would occur frequently in the area leading, according to authorities, too dangerous road conditions for drivers. Police in the area had reported the issue to MassDOT several times before visible steps were taken to alleviate the problem.

Crews will be working in the area of Richardson’s Candy Kitchen while working to improve drainage conditions.