Increase in bobcat sightings throughout western Massachusetts

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Wild animal sightings are becoming more and more common in western Massachusetts.

If you’ve seen a large wild cat outside, it’s likely that you saw a bobcat and not a mountain lion.

22News was recently sent a video of what appears to be a wild cat in the woods in Bernardston. It’s hard to say for sure what it is and while some people may think they’ve spotted a mountain lion, in most cases it has turned out to be something else.

Patti Steinman, the education coordinator of Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary, told 22News, “There’s two documented cases of mountain lions in Massachusetts since their disappearance in the early 1900s.”

Bobcats are common in western Massachusetts and people have been spotting them in their yards. They usually avoid people and you should stay away from them if you see one. You should also keep your pets inside.

In 2011, a mountain lion was hit and killed by an SUV in Greenwich, Connecticut. If you have a picture of a wild cat and you’re not sure what it is you should contact Mass Wildlife here.