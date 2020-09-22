Individual rescued from Connecticut River in Turners Falls

Posted: / Updated:

(Turners Falls Fire Department)

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – An individual was rescued along the Connecticut River in Turners Falls Monday.

According to the Turners Falls Fire Department, their technical rescue team was called to rescue a person from an embankment along the Connecticut River.

The person was brought by the rescue boat to the boat ramp at the Turners Falls Rod & Gun Club and taken to the hospital where the person is expected to be okay.

The Greenfield Fire Department covered assistance at the Turners Falls Fire Station while the department responded to the incident.

MAP: Turners Falls Rod & Gun Club

