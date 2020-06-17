Indoor dining guidelines for phase 2 of Massachusetts reopening

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eating out at restaurants looks a little different these days.

Currently, under step one of phase two of Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening plan, only outdoor dining is allowed but restaurants are already preparing for the next step of indoor eating.

The Greenfield Applebee’s is starting outdoor dining tonight after getting their permit and they’re already thinking about the future. Even hiring a sanitation specialist.

“They have their caddy they’re here from all our open hours from when we open tow hen we close. They’re cleaning disinfecting rinsing and they’re sanitizing,” Applebee’s Greenfield acting General Manager and Kitchen Manager, Stephanie Chabot told 22News.

Cabot said 22News that inside they’ve had to limit table seating for the future. The state’s guidelines for indoor dining says once they’re allowed to re-open the indoor space, they’re still encouraged to have most customers outside.

While Gov. Baker has not said when indoor dining will be able to resume, he has released a five-page document with guidelines for indoor and outdoor dining. One of which includes no reusable menus. They must all be on whiteboards, electronic, or single-use papers.

Brad’s Place in Greenfield re-opened on Monday for take-out and has started with an outdoor menu on a whiteboard for customers. They’ve also implemented putting markers on the sidewalk for customers to stand six feet apart while waiting for their food.

“People have been pretty observant of the spaces and everybody is wearing their masks which is great. We have hand sanitizer for the public to use and we’re bleaching down all our surfaces in-between,” Waitress at Brad’s Place and owner’s daughter, Sarah Devine told 22News.

According to the guidelines, tables at restaurants must be at least six feet apart and no more than six people are allowed to dine together. Brad’s Place doesn’t think they’ll be doing inside dining for a while. But when they do, customers and staff will be required to wear face masks except for when seated at tables.

More guidelines: