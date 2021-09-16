Indoor mask mandate issued in Sunderland by Board of Health

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sunderland Board of Health voted to implement a mask mandate for all indoor public spaces throughout the town.

The Board of Health met on Wednesday to vote and the mandate will be implemented immediately. The mandate includes all public indoor spaces and all private indoor spaces open to the public in the town.

Sunderland has less than 5 cases of COVID-19 from August 22 to September 4, as of the last weekly report posted on September 9th. There has been a total of 219 cases of COVID-19 in the town since the beginning of the pandemic.

Franklin County cases for September 16th:

New Confirmed Cases: 26

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,028

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115

In Franklin County, Greenfield has also implemented a mask mandate which will go into effect on Monday.