Infrastructure grant to help Franklin, Berkshire County communities revitalize infrastructure

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Baker Administration as well as other state leaders made a stop in Charlemont to give out grants to a number of local rural communities.

This will be going towards a number of communities in both Franklin and Berkshire Counties, helping rural spots revitalize their infrastructure.

Ashley Stolba, Undersecretary for Community Development, told 22News, “This year these awards for roadways and culvert upgrades and improvements, they almost amount to $9.8 million across 12 communities.”

Ashley spoke on behalf of the Governor, who was unable to attend due to the outages on the eastern part of the state, handing out awards to communities with populations under 7,000 to move their projects forward.

Chairman of the Shelburne Select board, Robert Manners, told 22News, “This is a really sound beginning for infrastructure improvements which have been so needed.”

Manners said this nearly million dollar STRAP grant, or Small Town Rural Assistance Program, will go towards repairing Little Mohawk Road. It’s the longest town road in Shelburne and a major artery for the town.

Senator Adam Hinds said as conversations ramp up on Beacon Hill about how to use the American Rescue Plan Funds, it’s crucial to make sure these communities are not forgotten, “We need to raise our voices collectively out here to make sure that there is a concentrated rural development in that once in a generation opportunity.”

Other communities that received these STRAP grants include Avon and Peru.