WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – An injured hunter was successfully rescued Monday morning after they had fallen out of a tree stand.

The hunter, according to a statement released by the Whately Fire Department, was found in the woods unable to walk without assistance. Mutual aid with UTVs assisted the injured individual.

It is archery season for deer in zones 1-14 through November 27, black bear hunting is currently permitted through November 20, and wild turkey through November 27 for zones 1-13.