Injured owl rescued from Route 202 in New Salem

NEW SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – An owl is recuperating after being rescued in New Salem on Thursday.

According to the New Salem Department, Lt. John Bonafini came to the rescue of an owl who was found injured by a motorist on Route 202.

On Thursday afternoon, Lt. John Bonafini was on duty in town and was notified by a motorist that there was an injured Barred Owl in the roadway on Route 202. Lt Bonfin may have saved the owl’s life by removing it from the roadway saving it from being hit again by another motor vehicle.

The Barred Owl has been taken in by Tom Ricardi of the Massachusetts Birds of Prey Rehabilitation Center. Ricardi told Lt. Bonfini the owl appears to be in good condition and should be able to be rehabilitated back into the wild.