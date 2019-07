BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A medical helicopter is being called-in for the victim of a single-car rollover crash on I-91 in Franklin County.

According to State Police Media Relations, the crash is on I-91 southbound in Bernardston.

As of 11:15 A.M., the right hand lane of the highway was closed. State police say a medical helicopter will be taking the victim to the hospital for treatment.

