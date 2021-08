WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – Police were called to a single-motor vehicle accident on Haydenville Road in Whately Monday afternoon.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash and traffic in the area was interrupted for some time, according to the Whately Police Department.

Photo: Whately Police Department

Photos shared by the police department show a vehicle on the side of the road, debris all over, and first responders assisting. A tow truck can also be seen in the area.