Inspection of the General Pierce Bridge in Greenfield continues

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The General Pierce Bridge is being inspected this week.

State officials deemed the bridge “structurally unsafe” this past spring. On Wednesday, inspectors added that the bridge’s condition isn’t getting any worse.

Inspectors will be climbing on the General Pierce Bridge again on Thursday. They’ll also be flying a drone to check underneath the bridge.

MassDOT told 22News they’re expediting the engineering and advertisement of the bridge project. The inspections will not impact traffic.

MassDOT estimates it will cost more than $18 million to rehabilitate the bridge which carries Montague City Road from Greenfield to Montague.

Construction bids on the project will begin in 2020.

Large vehicles exceeding 20 tons in weight, including fire equipment, are banned from crossing the bridge.