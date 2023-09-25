GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Police are looking for the owner of a boat that was found during the Green River clean-up.

The annual Franklin County Rivers Cleanup was held at the Green River Recreation and Swim Area on Saturday to remove litter and debris from local waterbodies. It was held in conjunction with the Connecticut River Conservancy Source to Sea Cleanup.

The Green River is a tributary to the Deerfield River and according to the police, during the clean-up event, a boat was picked up. The police are looking for the owner or past owner of the vessel.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Greenfield Police Department.