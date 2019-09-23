It’s fall foliage season in Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The start of fall brings not only changing leaves but also changing sales for some businesses.

It’s officially leaf peeper season. Franklin County has a lot of beautiful foliage to take in, which people typically do on Columbus Day Weekend.

The first day of fall means the unofficial start of leaf peeper season in Franklin County. Where tourists from around the area and beyond come to the mountains to peep the changing leaves.

The influx of people in small towns and cities often means more sales for businesses. One local restaurant worker says all the people coming to look at the leaves ramps up business.

Russell Griffin, a cook, and dishwasher at Brad’s Prep told 22News,

“Business definitely picks up,” said Prep. “Especially Columbus Day they’re off for the Monday holiday so they come up in droves and frequent our restaurant and other local establishments.”

A local arborist told 22News that the rain earlier and the warm weather will slow down the peak foliage timeline.

Russell says for tourists to watch out for Route 2 because it’s always packed with people coming to see the changing leaves.