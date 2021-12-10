Jingle Fest begins in downtown Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Greenfield held their annual Jingle Fest Friday evening.

The festival featured local businesses and arts and crafts for the whole family. Santa Claus even came down in a fire truck to spread holiday cheer. 22News spoke with local vendors who encouraged people to shop locally this holiday season.

“It’s really fun to come out and bring my creativity out and see what everyone is doing and shop locally, and support other small business owners,” Elizabeth Deneeve, a local business owner, said.

The Jingle Fest runs through this weekend from 4:00 – 8:00 PM, so stop on by for a lot of holiday fun for everyone.