GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A job fair tailored toward veterans is being held at MassHire in Greenfield on Tuesday.

MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center is making veterans a priority during their job fair which includes a service officer to help educate those in need of federal and state benefits.

Anyone looking to explore job opportunities is invited. The following employers will be available to offer on-the-spot interviews:

Altium Packaging

Baystate Franklin Medical Center

Behavioral Health Network

Big Y

Charter Next Generation

Community Action Pioneer Valley

Cooley Dickinson Health Care

DIAL/SELF AmeriCorps

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department

Franklin Transit Mangement, Inc/FRTA

Pathlight

Pelican Products

Reliable Temps

Stop & Shop

Valley Medical Group

Working Fields

Worthington Assembly

Doors open to veterans at 9:30 a.m., the general public is welcome to attend beginning at 10 a.m. MassHire is located at 101 Munson St. in Greenfield and is asking those who attend to use the North entrance.