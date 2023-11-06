GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A job fair tailored toward veterans is being held at MassHire in Greenfield on Tuesday.
MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center is making veterans a priority during their job fair which includes a service officer to help educate those in need of federal and state benefits.
Anyone looking to explore job opportunities is invited. The following employers will be available to offer on-the-spot interviews:
- Altium Packaging
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center
- Behavioral Health Network
- Big Y
- Charter Next Generation
- Community Action Pioneer Valley
- Cooley Dickinson Health Care
- DIAL/SELF AmeriCorps
- Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
- Franklin Transit Mangement, Inc/FRTA
- Pathlight
- Pelican Products
- Reliable Temps
- Stop & Shop
- Valley Medical Group
- Working Fields
- Worthington Assembly
Doors open to veterans at 9:30 a.m., the general public is welcome to attend beginning at 10 a.m. MassHire is located at 101 Munson St. in Greenfield and is asking those who attend to use the North entrance.
