GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassHire and Greenfield Community College will be hosting an in-person job fair on Wednesday.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and no pre-registration is required. Employers from various industries will be available to discuss employment in their businesses. The event will be located at the Cohn Dining Commons at Greenfield Community College.

The following businesses will be in attendance: