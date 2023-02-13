GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassHire and Greenfield Community College will be hosting an in-person job fair on Wednesday.
The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and no pre-registration is required. Employers from various industries will be available to discuss employment in their businesses. The event will be located at the Cohn Dining Commons at Greenfield Community College.
The following businesses will be in attendance:
- Associated Home Care
- Baystate Children’s Hospital
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center
- Berkshire East Mountain Resort
- Bete Fog Nozzle
- BHN
- Brattleboro Retreat
- Charlene Manor
- City of Greenfield
- Community Action Pioneer Valley
- Comprehensive Home Care
- Deerfield Packaging
- FM Kuzmeskus
- Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
- Franklin Transit Management/ FRTA
- Gandara Center
- Greenfield Community College
- Linda Manor
- MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center
- mativ
- Mayhew Steel
- McGovern Auto Group
- Oxbow Design Build Cooperative
- Pathlight Group
- Pelican Products
- Pioneer Valley EMS
- River Valley Co-op
- The United Arc
- Town of Montague
- TravelKuz
- Valley Medical Group
- Zoar Outdoor