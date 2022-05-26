DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Historic Deerfield will present an evening of music and history titled “Songs of Abolition: A Juneteenth Celebration at Historic Deerfield on June 19.

According to the news release sent to 22News by Historic Deerfield, the concert will include early gospel tunes, music from a new documentary film titled “Songs of Slavery and Emancipation”, and songs of the Hutchinson Family (19th-century abolitionists who performed locally), and Pioneer Valley shape-note music. Performer and musicologist Tim Eriksen will be the emcee for the evening.

In its first public celebration of the holiday, Historic Deerfield presents a program rooted in local history, the lost soundtrack of 19th-century abolitionism, and the joy and determination expressed in a wide range of music appropriate to the occasion.

Performers will include:

La’Shelle Allen

Dr. Eric Brown

Dr. Kathy Bullock

Mat Callahan & Yvonne Moore

Tim Eriksen and the Pioneer Valley Shapenote Singers

Christella Philipe

The concert will take place Sunday, June 19, at 7 p.m. at the First Church of Deerfield (71 Old Main St, Deerfield). Masks will be required.