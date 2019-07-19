Juvenile rescued after falling 15 ft. down a ledge in Erving

ERVING, Mass. (WWLP) – A juvenile was rescued and taken to the hospital after falling more than 10 feet down a ledge at a popular rock-climbing area in Erving Wednesday afternoon.

According to Erving Fire Chief Philip Wonkka, police and firefighters were called to the Farley Flats on Route 2 in the Northfield Mountain area before 3 p.m., after receiving reports that someone had fallen.

The juvenile was among a group of adults and other children when he fell 15 feet down a ledge.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

Other fire departments including Greenfield and Turner Falls were also called in to assist with rescuing the juvenile.