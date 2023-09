BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Keets Brook Road in Bernardston will be closed Wednesday for emergency road repairs and ledge work.

According to the Bernardston Fire Department, road work will be conducted between 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

