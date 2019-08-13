Kennametal Inc. workers in Greenfield on strike over contract negotiations

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Union workers went on strike demanding a fair contract from Kennametal Inc. in Greenfield Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the union workers rallied at the gates of the Kennametal factory, along with representatives from other area labor unions.

Workers are demanding better healthcare and wage increases as the company continues its negotiations.

Striking workers said the current contract proposal will force overtime, and increase deductibles for health insurance plans. The union is also asking for fair wage increases.

Sixty-five workers are now on strike. They hope negotiators will listen to their demands so they can get back to work.

“We’ve been bargaining since March and the company is demanding deep concession,” union member Jason McGrath told 22News. “We are just trying to get a fair contract. We just want the company to be fair and get back to the table.”

Contract negotiations with Kennametal started in March. This is the first strike in more than 30 years.