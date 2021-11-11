“Kids see that their freedom isn’t free,” Greenfield Veterans Day parade

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Veterans Day ceremonies are being held across western Massachusetts,

as the Commonwealth honors those who have served our nation.

The City of Greenfield held its annual Veterans Day Parade Thursday morning. The parade started at the Greenfield Middle School parking lot and continued on to Federal Street and Main Street, to the Veteran’s Mall.

“The veterans that are seeing this are loving seeing these people out here to help support them and it helps with these young kids to see that their freedom isn’t free, there’s some people that sacrifice for them.” Chris Demars, Deputy Director of Upper Pioneer Valley Veterans Services

The parade featured patriotic music from the Greenfield High School band as well as an address from a United States Air Force retiree. With more than 20 years of service around the country and the world.