GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many western Massachusetts trees are going from green to brown.

In Franklin County, the lack of foliage is having an impact on the number of tourists visiting.

That’s largely in part due to all the rain. In Greenfield, many trees are losing their leaves prematurely. And scenic roads have been far less traveled with leaf peepers. Local businesses like Antique Revival and Collectibles that rely on tourists for their livelihood, say they’re feeling the effects.

“A little bit it is, but people traveling maybe North, they come through Greenfield and hopefully I can get some of those out of towners to stop in and shop,” said owner of Antique Revival and Collectibles, Ada Naser.

She adds that she’s been making price adjustments, in hopes of drawing in more shoppers this season. The fall foliage is expected to peak between October 15th through the 30th up and down the Pioneer Valley.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.