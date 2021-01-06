Land conservation in Hampshire, Franklin counties

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a conservation deal that involves more than 2,000 acres in the Connecticut River Valley.

The land is owned by WD Cowls, a family run forestry service that’s been here since before the Revolutionary War. The North Amherst company will continue to maintain the forests.

The Walter C Jones working forest will encompass areas in Leveret, Shutesbury, and Pelham. This is the second conservation restriction Cowls has taken on, totaling in 5,000 acres.

Owner and CEO Cinda Jones told 22News, the conservation also opens a unique opportunity to put in place some solar farms in the woods. Something she sees as a way to bring more renewable energy to rural areas.

“Shutesbury and Leverett want to be green communities,” said Cinda Jones. “And so solar is gonna have to go in the woods and it is a temporary important instrument that we are promoting.”

More than 95 percent of the property is labeled as a core habitat or critical.

Natural landscape by Mass Wildlife’s natural heritage and endangered species program.