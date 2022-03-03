GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An emergency plane landing on the highway in Greenfield ended with everyone being okay. According to a local flight instructor, this is not a simple feat.

The FAA told 22News Thursday the plane is owned by Schenectady Timebuilders and they’re now trying to figure out what exactly led to the emergency landing.

Just as people were driving home from work Wednesday, a small plane comes in for an emergency landing on I-91. The two people on the Cessna 150, safe but also the people on the road. State Police said the pilot was dealing with mechanical failure.

Dave Strassburg, a local flight instructor, told 22News it’s pretty rare for this to happen but picking the right spot to land is part of the test, “It’s something you’re trained on but you never really expect you have to do it.”

Strassburg said the highway is not your first pick if you’re making an emergency landing with a plane because you could be dealing with powerlines but he said given the terrain of this area, the pilot didn’t have a lot of choices.

PHOTOS: Emergency landing on I-91 in Greenfield

“You’ve got a lot of water features, hills and trees and forested areas and things like that, so that makes the decision all that more difficult,” said Strassburg.

He said when pilots are faced with engine problems, they’ll look to see if they can make a quick fix, given what’s in front of them on the aircraft, and then radio ahead to let someone know they’re in trouble.

“But ultimately what you really have to do is just continue to fly the plane and not get distracted by the situation. Landing in that environment with cars and everything like that that just adds a whole extra level of stress to that situation,” said Strassburg.

Dave also said that with an outcome like this, the goal is not to protect the plane but yourself and the people on the ground because planes are replaceable but people are not.