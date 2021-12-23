Large heating oil spill near Millers River in Athol could take days to clean up

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – A tanker rollover in Athol on Wednesday has caused gallons of heating oil to spill, some into the Millers River.

On Wednesday, the Orange Fire Department announced they are working to contain the heating oil in the Millers River with assistance from Environmental Services Inc. from South Windsor, Connecticut. Residents may see a slick look to the water for several days as they work to clean the water.

Cleanup continued into Thursday and more people are now assisting. State, federal and local groups are working to remove the oil from the river. The Orange Fire Chief requested assistance from Massachusetts State Police Airwing to flyover the river to find areas with larges amount of oil. Residents should expect to see equipment and vehicles along the Millers River for the next several days.

It is estimated more than 6,000 gallons of heating oil was spilled at the accident but it is unknown how much of that spill went into the Millers River.

The Massachusetts DEP will be setup all along the river in the coming days to assist in the cleanup. The Orange Fire Department says there is no threat to the general public at this time.