GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Saturday marks the last day of operation for the Leavitt Hovey House in Greenfield as the city prepares for the grand opening of its new public library.

From this point forward the library collection will be brought to the new library next door at 412 Main Street. Once the actual books have been transferred library staff will work into early July setting up the building, while adjusting to new equipment.

Then the big day comes on July 13th with the grand opening of the city’s new public library. Most of the library’s online resources are still available at greenfieldpubliclibrary.org.