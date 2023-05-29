GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The LAVA Center in Greenfield is now accepting submissions for the 3rd annual LAVA Film Festival.

The LAVA Film Festival is a showcase of Massachusetts filmmaking talent from residents from students to professors and more, according to a news release sent to 22News from the LAVA Center.

The films must be made by current residents of Massachusetts, the films must be creative projects in their own right, as opposed to events or performances that were filmed for documentation purposes, and the center will accept films and videos of any length, any subject, any style.

Filmmakers might be asked to rate their accepted submissions using MPAA guidelines so that they can include suggested age ranges in publicity and program introductions.

The deadlines for the submissions are as follows:

Early bird deadline: Sunday, July 9: fee: $8; free for youth under 18

Regular deadline: Sunday, July 30; fee: $15; free for youth under 18

Anyone can submit their films through FilmFreeway. The festival will take place September 22–23 at The LAVA Center on Main Street in Greenfield.