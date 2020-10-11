Leaf peepers across Massachusetts head to Franklin County for the long weekend

SHELBURNE FALLS, MASS. (WWLP) — The long weekend and nice weather were a perfect combination to bring people out to western Massachusetts to experience the famed fall foliage.

Franklin County and the Berkshires offering some of the best views out there. However, this year, most of the leaf peepers are like April Lima and Rick Pimentel of Acushnet, only a short road trip away.

“We just love the foliage. By the time it gets to where we live it’s colder, it’s later in the month,” said Rick Pimentel.

While some places might be closed because of the pandemic, leaf peepers told 22News they’re still finding fun things to do.

Chen Song and Jeff Tan woke up bright and early Sunday to make the hour and a half trip from Acton to Shelburne Falls.

“We’re going to Mount Greylock to see the colors,” Tan said.

There’s a reason leaf peepers pick the Mohawk Trail to ride down this time of year: the leaves turning into every color you could imagine.

“I was expecting a little more red, but still beautiful” said Chen Song.

For April and Rick, it’s about filling that sense of adventure, without having to cross state lines.

“We’re big nature buffs so we like to see a lot of the scenery,” April said.

With the peak colors typically arriving in mid to late October, even better views could be in the picture.